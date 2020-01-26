|
KNECHTEL JEAN S. (ESCHER)
Age 91, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, formerly of Baldwin. Wife of the late Frank E. Knechtel; mother of Lisa Knechtel, Lucinda (George) Nemeth, Bert (John) Wills, Retta (Daryl) Nemeth, Bradley Knechtel, Ena (late Ron) Newsom, and the late Mark Knechtel and Debra Zarecki; also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services are private and entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Private committal in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020