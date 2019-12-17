Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JEAN (FASHION) SALVATORE

JEAN (FASHION) SALVATORE Obituary
SALVATORE JEAN (FASHION)

On Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hugo Salvatore; mother of Donna (John) Vaughan, Guy (Phyllis) Salvatore, and Vera (John) Comport; grandmother of John C. (Sandy) Vaughan, Colleen (John) Miller, Debbie (Scott) Robertson, Mary Kate (Bill) Morgan, Leah (Dan) Quigley, Kim (Glen) Stadtfeld, Kelly (Shane) Paisley, Pamela Comport, and Michelle Comport; also nine great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Catherine Fashion. Our thanks to Pilgrimage Hospice for their loving care. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ our Savior Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
