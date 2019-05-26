Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road P. O. Box 596
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN SHAFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (WILLIAMS) SHAFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN (WILLIAMS) SHAFER Obituary
SHAFER JEAN (WILLIAMS)

Age 92, of Sterling, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 while visiting her son and family in Richmond, Kentucky. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was born May 9, 1927, to the late Nicholas Bennett and Anna Mary Luther Williams.  She was the widow of Robert Bruce Shafer and was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Bennet Williams. Mrs. Shafer was a retired secretary for the Union Carbide Company and of the Presbyterian faith.  She was very active in the church that she attended in Pittsburgh in her early retirement years and she enjoyed cooking, knitting and playing bridge. Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Sallberg of Centreville, Virginia and a son, Randall B. Shafer (Barbara) of Richmond, Kentucky.  Other survivors are her grandchildren, Katie Shafer, Meghan Reynolds (Thomas), Alex Sallberg and Robert Sallberg; one great-grandson, Ethan Reynolds, as well as one sister-in-law, Joanne Ostrander. A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Shafer will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Union Dale Cemetery, 2200 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15212. OLDHAM, ROBERTS & POWELL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond, Kentucky is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now