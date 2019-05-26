SHAFER JEAN (WILLIAMS)

Age 92, of Sterling, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 while visiting her son and family in Richmond, Kentucky. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was born May 9, 1927, to the late Nicholas Bennett and Anna Mary Luther Williams. She was the widow of Robert Bruce Shafer and was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Bennet Williams. Mrs. Shafer was a retired secretary for the Union Carbide Company and of the Presbyterian faith. She was very active in the church that she attended in Pittsburgh in her early retirement years and she enjoyed cooking, knitting and playing bridge. Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Sallberg of Centreville, Virginia and a son, Randall B. Shafer (Barbara) of Richmond, Kentucky. Other survivors are her grandchildren, Katie Shafer, Meghan Reynolds (Thomas), Alex Sallberg and Robert Sallberg; one great-grandson, Ethan Reynolds, as well as one sister-in-law, Joanne Ostrander. A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Shafer will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Union Dale Cemetery, 2200 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. OLDHAM, ROBERTS & POWELL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond, Kentucky is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.