SINGISER JEAN

Age 83, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, passed on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019. A daughter of the late Dorothy and John Gorsin; beloved wife of the late Charles Singiser, who passed on January 30, 2018. Beloved mother of Diane Daughenbaugh, Carrie (John) Snatchko, ChrisAnn (Richard) Heron, Mark (Debbie) Singiser, and Chad Singiser; cherished grandmother of Chelsea, Sarah, Kyle, Johnny, Stephen, Kevin, Brandie, Amber, Katie, Mathew, Ashley, and Chris; adored great-grandmother of Kristen, Emma, Maddy, Izzy, Emmitt, and Melodie; sister of Mary (Gene) Hankosky and John (Sandy) Gorsin; also several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Sunday, June 16, 2019, between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Rt. 30, Imperial, followed by entombment Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to one's favorite hospice organization.