STURDIVANT REV. JEAN (BARRON)

The Reverend Jean B. Sturdivant, age 92, of West Mifflin, passed away quietly on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late O.C. Sturdivant; loving mother of Sandra Lynn, Dr. Marcia (Larry), and Kimberley. Her son, Otis preceded her in death. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Born in Columbus, Mississippi, Jean excelled in academics and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge. Graduating with honors from high school at the age of 16, Jean went on to earn a degree from Mary Holmes Teachers College in West Point, MS. Jean created a home for her husband and children that was filled music, the arts, good food and unconditional love. Her home was open to anyone who needed a meal, godly advice and a word of prayer. Jean was a fantastic cook, a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, and a soul-stirring singer and pianist. Most of all, she was a woman of God. Her love for God and her call to service to others led her to a career in elder care. She later returned to teaching reading to children with special needs in the West Mifflin School District. The founder and pastor of Canaan Ministries, Jean hosted a weekly radio Bible study which blessed listeners throughout the Pittsburgh area. She will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on. Family will receive guests Friday, June 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church, 7035 Hamilton Ave., 15208. Funeral Ceremony, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Interment Homewood Cemetery.