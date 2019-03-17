THOMPSON JEAN (WHITE)

Age 87, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born in Hanover Township on January 23, 1932, to the late Hugh B. and Monnie (Roach) White. She married her husband, Bob Thompson on March 24, 1983, and he passed on June 23, 2001. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Avani Stitch-Brough. Beloved mother of Tom Thompson (Ann) of Boyton Beach, FL and Nancy Thompson (Ronald Brough) of Coraopolis; cherished grandmother of Scott Brough (Nadine Stitch), Alex McDougald and Ronald Brown (Lowenza); proud great-grandmother of Damare Brough, Milan Brough, Isiah Neely; cousin of Sherry Chirum (Joe), Rene Boyle, Lewis Family (Nancy, Jack, Debbie, Rick, Jerry, Steven, Cindy, Terry) and other numerous cousins. Jean was a hard-worker all of her life. She began as a young girl at Consolidated Glass House, went on to Allegheny County Greater Pittsburgh Airport from 1953-1967, Howard's Hotel on Third Ave., tended bar at Station House Lounge and 4th Ave. Pub. Visitation Tuesday 2-7 and Wednesday 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. "GG" was an animal lover, especially her cat, Mickey. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to Animal Friends, Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.