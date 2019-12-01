|
|
VERNA JEAN (FARRELL)
Of Bethel Park, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Jean was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Verna; mother of Sharon Daly (Kevin); daughter of the late Ambrose and Rose Mrozek Farrell; sister of Rosemary Stevenson (late Edward) and the late Grace Onderko (late Pete) and Larry Farrell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019