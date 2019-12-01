Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN VERNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (FARRELL) VERNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN (FARRELL) VERNA Obituary
VERNA JEAN (FARRELL)

Of Bethel Park, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Jean was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Verna; mother of Sharon Daly (Kevin); daughter of the late Ambrose and Rose Mrozek Farrell; sister of Rosemary Stevenson (late Edward) and the late Grace Onderko (late Pete) and Larry Farrell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now