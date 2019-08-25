|
AARONS JEAN YONA
A longtime resident of Pompano Beach, FL passed peacefully in Pittsburgh on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late William B. And Hilda Elpern Aarons; dearest sister to Marcia A. and the late Charles L. Deaktor; aunt to Anne Beth Baker and husband, Marion, Carol Deaktor and husband, Brian Mursky and sons, Charlie and John of Boca Raton, FL, Scott J. Deaktor and wife, Marsha and sons, Charles "Chase" Leonard and William "Wills" Aaron Deaktor of Pittsburgh. Jean graduated from the University of Georgia in 1947, after taking courses related to building design, pottery and fabric design. After college, Jean took over the family "dry foods" store and had a 6500 sq. ft. new store built in the small town of McRae, Georgia, called Aarons Village. She brought in name brands of active wear which was a new type of merchandise at that time. After losing her father, Jean and her mother moved to Pompano Beach, Florida to the Renaissance, where they enjoyed life. Jean met Stanley Gruber early on in Pompano Beach. Jean and Stan became great friends and were always an integral part of both of their families. Jean remained great friends with many, including Catherine Floyd who she had known since 6th grade and Wanda and John Rulo since moving into the Renaissance. They were always checking on her and how she was doing. She loved them all. Whenever that was a choice of "Jean or Marcia", there was no question, Jean was #1. Marcia felt that being behind such a great #1 was just fine! Jean had exceptionally great caregivers who turned out to be another part of the family. Services were held at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019