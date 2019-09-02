Home

JEANE CLARK (ASTON) ALLEN

JEANE CLARK (ASTON) ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN JEANE CLARK (ASTON)

Age 96, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on August 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Clark; loving mother to Robert B. and Curt (Sheila); also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn, Bryan, Jason (Meredith), Kelly Connolly (Kyle), Dana and four great-grandchildren. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed traveling, having visited countries in all four hemispheres. In her last years, she enjoyed spending time in the company of her cat, Sammy and dearest friend, Mary Houston. A celebration of Jeane's life is being planned for a later date. Anyone wishing to may donate to an animal charity in her name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
