JEANE ELIZABETH (CARROLL) RICKLEY

Age 89, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Bellevue, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Loving mother of Lou Ann Rickley (Shelly Walkner) and Norman L. Rickley, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Louis Rickley, Sr. of 55 years; and her sister, Gloria Miller. Jeane was an airline reservationist for Capital Airlines which merged with United Airlines and then was a bookkeeper for Gary's Sports Store in Bellevue. An avid horse enthusiast, she owned many Saddlebred horses and followed the Thoroughbred horse community with passion. Her cats were the love of her life and she will be blessed to cross the Rainbow Bridge. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon. Condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
