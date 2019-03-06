NOLA JEANETTE L.

Age 85 of North Huntingdon, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933 in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Theron and Inez Sharpe. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, McKeesport, where she was an usher and an adult volunteer in the youth group. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William T. Nola, Sr.; children, Thomas (Eileen) Nola of Lincoln Place, Christopher (Lorraine) Nola of Glassport, Catherine L. Nola of North Huntingdon, Neal (Lisa) Nola of Monroeville; sister, Geraldine (Gary) Roberts of Asheville, Georgia; brother, Leland Sharpe, also of Asheville, Georgia; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Nola. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Church, 310 32nd St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com

