FRENCH JEANETTE MAY (FOSTER)
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Jeanette May (Foster) French, 95, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA; mother of Stacye Blue (Michael); also survived by a four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 30, 2019. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Street, Rankin, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday 11 a.m. on October 31, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019