ABBOTT JEANNE ANN
Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, Fort Myers, FL and Indiana, PA passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Abbott. She was a devoted mother to her two children, Paula Cummings and Sharon Kudingo. Jeanne was a loving grandmother to her six grandchildren, John Mandak, Jennifer Stone, Cathy Feliz, Jessica Cummings, George Cummings, P.J. Cummings and her seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by CREMATION SOCIETY OF PENNSYLVANIA IN PITTSBURGH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019