Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
JEANNE C. BULEBOSH

JEANNE C. BULEBOSH Obituary
BULEBOSH JEANNE C.

Age 88, of South Side, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Buddy'; loving mother of Bonnie, Beth (BJ), and Betsy (Daniel) Herrmann; and grandmother of Jacob and Natalie Herrmann. Also survived by her adoring cat, Sarah. Jeanne graduated from Brentwood High School in 1949, Waynesburg University with a teaching degree in 1953 and she was a Past Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to read, play bingo and attend musicals at the Benedum Center. Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or rescue. 


www.thomasmsmithfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
