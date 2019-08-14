|
|
GIBSON JEANNE CHAMBERS
Age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, brother and her husband "Gib" of over 50 years and their son, Scott. Born and raised in the Pittsburg, PA area, she was the daughter Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Hill Chambers and sister of William Chambers. Jeanne graduated from the School of Arts, Grove City College in 1952 and married Errol Clare Gibson "Gib", a graduate of Pittsburgh Art Institute in 1955. She was employed at an advertising agency and later, she and her husband opened a gallery and framing shop in South Hills, PA called "Studio G" which they operated together for 17 years. Before moving to Cornelius, NC in 1984, she studied architecture and for another 17 years designed and oversaw 138 projects, additions and renovations of homes in the Charlotte area. Jeanne was an avid reader, bridge player and dog lover. She leaves behind her beloved dog, "Duffy." A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at Raymer Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Huntersville United Methodist Church, Levine-Dickson Hospice House or a . RAYMER-KEPNER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019