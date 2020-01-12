|
CONNORS JEANNE
Jeanne Connors, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, of complications from an illness. The only daughter of Charles and Irene, Jeanne was raised in Swissvale, Pennsylvania. As a child, Jeanne developed a passion for painting and drawing. After graduating high school, she began working for the Dean of Students at the University of Pittsburgh where she would go on to earn an undergraduate degree as well as a Master's Degree in Art. Jeanne taught Painting, Drawing, Ceramics, Print Screening and Art History at CCAC Boyce campus for her entire career. She enjoyed inspiring new artists and unofficially mentoring students in other life matters. Living in simpler times, Jeanne met her future husband, Skip, playing musical chairs at a party (she got the chair). They were married for 64 years until his death. In retirement, they enjoyed many hobbies together including bridge, tennis, and ballroom dancing. Most of all Jeanne cherished time with her family. Jeanne loved painting, drawing, playing board games, and baking cookies with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed trips to the beach. She was warm, funny, caring, and resilient. Jeanne will be dearly missed by her sons Chris (Holly), Greg (Allison); daughter Susan Bevard (Mark); grandchildren Griffin, Clay, Jessica, Lauren, Jack, Taylor, Kaitlyn, and Joe; and her extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME. At the request of her family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's honor to Brenner Children's Pediatric Hem/Onc, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020