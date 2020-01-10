Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE MIRENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE H.T. MIRENNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNE H.T. MIRENNA Obituary
MIRENNA JEANNE H.T.

Age 62, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Connoquenessing, formerly of Allentown. Beloved wife to Terry Mirenna; loving mum to Ronald Healey and Andrew Tkacik; sister of Reid (Linda) Scharding.  Also survived in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.  Jeanne worked for 30 years as a radiology technologist at Allegheny General Hospital.  Jeanne will always be remembered for wishing a "Happy" Day!  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday and Monday, January 12 and 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral Services will be held privately.  In lieu of flowers, please bring a fond story or memory to share at visitation.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -