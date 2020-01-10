|
MIRENNA JEANNE H.T.
Age 62, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Connoquenessing, formerly of Allentown. Beloved wife to Terry Mirenna; loving mum to Ronald Healey and Andrew Tkacik; sister of Reid (Linda) Scharding. Also survived in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Jeanne worked for 30 years as a radiology technologist at Allegheny General Hospital. Jeanne will always be remembered for wishing a "Happy" Day! Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday and Monday, January 12 and 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please bring a fond story or memory to share at visitation. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020