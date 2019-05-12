Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE L. (LICKER) MALONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEANNE L. (LICKER) MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY JEANNE L. (LICKER)

Age 86, of Allison Park, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of Paul T. Maloney; loving mother of Paul D. (Lynn) Maloney and Michael (Jennifer) Maloney; proud grandmother of Katie Maloney, Anne (Jeremy) Deibert, Lily (Tahnee Balerio) Grenci, Megan (Thomas) Doane, Allyson Maloney, and Peter, John, and Christopher Maloney; dear great-grandmother of John Paul Deibert; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she is survived by one sister, Betty Zielinski; and preceded in death by siblings, Donald and Robert Licker, Delores Wright, Annabelle McKee, and Rita Summerly. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a . Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now