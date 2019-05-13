|
MALONEY JEANNE L. (LICKER)
Age 86, of Allison Park, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of Paul T. Maloney; loving mother of Paul D. (Lynn) Maloney and Michael (Jennifer) Maloney; proud grandmother of Katie Maloney, Anne (Jeremy) Deibert, Lily (Tahnee Balerio) Grenci, Megan (Thomas) Doane, Allyson Maloney, and Peter, John, and Christopher Maloney; dear great-grandmother of John Paul Deibert; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she is survived by one sister, Betty Zielinski; and preceded in death by siblings, Donald and Robert Licker, Delores Wright, Annabelle McKee, and Rita Summerly. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a . Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019