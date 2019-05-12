DECESARE JEANNE LOUISE

Age 87, of Murrysville, formerly of Forest Hills, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Concordia of Monroeville. Jeanne was born on August 27, 1931 in Braddock, to the late Anthony and Ellen (McClain) Pulsinelli. Jeanne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Francis A. DeCesare; son, James F. (Amy L.) DeCesare of Delmont; two grandsons, Matthew and Mark DeCesare; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Garrett. As per her wishes, there is no viewing or service at this time. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held later for family and friends. Private arrangements were entrusted to BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.