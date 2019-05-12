Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE DECESARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE LOUISE DECESARE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEANNE LOUISE DECESARE Obituary
DECESARE JEANNE LOUISE

Age 87, of Murrysville, formerly of Forest Hills, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Concordia of Monroeville. Jeanne was born on August 27, 1931 in Braddock, to the late Anthony and Ellen (McClain) Pulsinelli. Jeanne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Francis A. DeCesare; son, James F. (Amy L.) DeCesare of Delmont; two grandsons, Matthew and Mark DeCesare; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Garrett. As per her wishes, there is no viewing or service at this time. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held later for family and friends. Private arrangements were entrusted to BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now