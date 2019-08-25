|
HAUER JEANNE MARJORIE
Age 93, of Cabot, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was the beloved wife of 53 years to Robert Hauer, whom she married on November 28, 1964. She was the sister-in-law of the late Irwin Hauer's wife Doris; aunt of Becky (Russell) Cook, and their daughters, Sarah and Diana Cook. Jeanne is survived by two cousins, George (Ruth) Hoehl and their daughter, Christine of Upper Marlboro, MD, Thomas Gainan, and his daughter, Marylyn (Jason) Gainan along with his son, Mark of New Hampshire. Jeanne was the godmother to Gary Bartrom, Rob Bartrom and Kim Hatson. She was very active in her church, having taught Sunday school since she was a teenager. She also sang in the church choir and belonged to the Pittsburgh Lutheran Chorus. She served as president and was a member of the Mellwood Memorial Club. In 2006 Jeanne and Bob moved to Concordia Lutheran Ministries and enjoyed apartment living for many years. A Funeral Service will be held at ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Keurulainen officiating. Interment will privately take place at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA 15116. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Fund, Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019