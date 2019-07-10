Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
JEANNE QUILLEN


1927 - 2019
JEANNE QUILLEN Obituary
QUILLEN JEANNE

Age 91, of Greenfield. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Jim Quillen; her loving sons, Jim (Dee-Dee), Larry (Shelley), and Scott (Dottie). Jeanne is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and beloved sister, Ruth Gibson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., with Funeral Service at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
