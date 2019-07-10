|
|
QUILLEN JEANNE
Age 91, of Greenfield. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Jim Quillen; her loving sons, Jim (Dee-Dee), Larry (Shelley), and Scott (Dottie). Jeanne is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and beloved sister, Ruth Gibson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., with Funeral Service at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019