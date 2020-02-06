|
LIESZKOVSZKY JEANNE R. (THIAVILLE)
Age 89, of New Cumberland, and formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at The Woods at Cedar Run, Camp Hill. She was born on June 12, 1930, in Sarrebourg, FR. Born and raised in France, she immigrated to the United States in 1953, with her husband and son. She raised her family in Pittsburgh, PA, retiring from Kauffman's Department Store. She was a member of the Pittsburgh French Club and she belonged to St. Thomas More Church, Bethel Park. In New Cumberland, Jeanne was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church and she volunteered with the Quilters of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and the Friends of New Cumberland Library Foundation. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Patrick Lieszkovszky (Diane) of Apex, NC and Chantal Savage (Ken) of New Cumberland, PA; grandchildren, Michelle Fausnight (Mike) of Cary, NC, Katie Savage of Philadelphia, PA, and Evan Savage of New Cumberland; great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Miles; and two sisters, José Guttin and Simone Broglin, both of France. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lieszkovszky. Entombment will take place at 11 a.m. the following day, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jeanne's name to either of the following: Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or The Woods at Cedar Run, 824 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.