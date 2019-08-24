Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Swissvale Presbyterian Church
1825 Monongahela Ave
Swissvale, PA
JEANNE S. MAYO

Our mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She enjoyed 95 years of living a full life in Pittsburgh. She was an avid reader, loved quilting, was an active member in her church and enjoyed volunteering. She's the loving mother of Virginia Mayo, Barbara Knickerbocker (Thomas), Kathleen Schoeller, Janet Brogan (David), Daniel Mayo (Beverly); and was predeceased by her son, Richard Mayo (Cynthia). Jeanne is also predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Laura Anna (Kramer) Stewart; her brother, James Stewart (Barbara); and her sister, Elizabeth Mohn. She is dearly loved by 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale.  On Sunday,  August 25  from 1-4 p.m. A church service of remembrance will be held at the Swissvale Presbyterian Church, 1825 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218 on Monday, August 26 at 10 a..m EVERYONE TO MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial Will be Private. We Would like to thank  Family Hospice at Canterbury Place for their compassionate care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale, 1800 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
