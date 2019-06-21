Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE SCHRECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE (BUDIN) SCHRECK


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JEANNE (BUDIN) SCHRECK Obituary
SCHRECK JEANNE (BUDIN)

Age 92, on Monday, June 17, 2019, of Bethel Park. Beloved wife of the late George C.; mother of John E. Schreck, Douglas R. (Dennis Bergevin) Schreck and Katie (Tom) Strickland; grandmother of Douglas (Laura Petruzelli) and Daniel Schreck and Kevin and Sarah Strickland. Also survived by her niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice (Larkin) Budin; and her sister, Roberta (Arnold) Rech. Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling, crossword puzzles, golf and watching her Pittsburgh sports. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to a , in memory of Jeanne. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now