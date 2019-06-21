SCHRECK JEANNE (BUDIN)

Age 92, on Monday, June 17, 2019, of Bethel Park. Beloved wife of the late George C.; mother of John E. Schreck, Douglas R. (Dennis Bergevin) Schreck and Katie (Tom) Strickland; grandmother of Douglas (Laura Petruzelli) and Daniel Schreck and Kevin and Sarah Strickland. Also survived by her niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice (Larkin) Budin; and her sister, Roberta (Arnold) Rech. Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling, crossword puzzles, golf and watching her Pittsburgh sports. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to a , in memory of Jeanne. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.