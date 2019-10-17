Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
JEANNE STONER Obituary
STONER JEANNE

Age 78, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Stoner; loving mother of Chris (Melissa) Stoner and Michael Stoner; grandmother of David Whiteman, Katie Ferkatch, Ronni Persinger, and Justin Stoner; sister of Albert Simon and Jerrie Lynn (Tony) Ariondo.  Jeanne was employed for many years by Riverview High School.  Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private for the family.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
