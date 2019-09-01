Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JEANNE (WINDISCH) TURBA

JEANNE (WINDISCH) TURBA Obituary
TURBA JEANNE (WINDISCH)

Age 75, of Troy Hill, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 34 years to Joseph A. Turba, Jr.; loving mother of Jennifer (Andrew) Boag; beloved sister of Margaret (Joseph) Bondi, Helen Chraska and the late Frank Windisch, Jr., Ruth Flannery and William Windisch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a secretary with the Pittsburgh Public Schools for many years. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
