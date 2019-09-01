|
|
TURBA JEANNE (WINDISCH)
Age 75, of Troy Hill, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 34 years to Joseph A. Turba, Jr.; loving mother of Jennifer (Andrew) Boag; beloved sister of Margaret (Joseph) Bondi, Helen Chraska and the late Frank Windisch, Jr., Ruth Flannery and William Windisch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a secretary with the Pittsburgh Public Schools for many years. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019