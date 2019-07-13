|
|
ADKINS JEANNETTE A. (DONOHOE)
Age 79, of Bethel Park, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Curtiss Adkins; adored mother of Roxanne (Joseph) Benz, Tracy (Richard) Mance, Curtiss (Kristin) Adkins and Keith (Kristen Coleman) Adkins; proud grandmother of Samantha Mance, Katherine Mance, Emily Adkins Hutchinson, CJ Adkins, Connor Adkins, Ella Adkins, Kaitlin Coleman, Kenzie Adkins and Sarah Benz Schuetz. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 13, 2019