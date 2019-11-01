Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
115 Berry St
Pgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE BURANOVSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE BURANOVSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNETTE BURANOVSKY Obituary
BURANOVSKY JEANNETTE

Age 71, peacefully at her Clover Leaf Estate Home, with her faithful companion, Diva by her side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Agnes Buranovsky; beloved sister of Mary (Michael) Lewandowski, Tom Buranovsky and the late John Buranovsky, Helen Arlett and Margaret Shiner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jenny was a former R.N. For over 30 years. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She will be deaqrly missed by family and all who knew her. Celebrate Jenny's life FRIDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., 15205. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to W. PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.


www.schepnermcdermott.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -