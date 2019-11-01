|
|
BURANOVSKY JEANNETTE
Age 71, peacefully at her Clover Leaf Estate Home, with her faithful companion, Diva by her side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Agnes Buranovsky; beloved sister of Mary (Michael) Lewandowski, Tom Buranovsky and the late John Buranovsky, Helen Arlett and Margaret Shiner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jenny was a former R.N. For over 30 years. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She will be deaqrly missed by family and all who knew her. Celebrate Jenny's life FRIDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., 15205. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to W. PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019