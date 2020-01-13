|
|
PRESSMAN JEANNETTE NICOLE "JENNY"
On January 8, 2020, Jeannette Nicole Pressman was reunited in death with her father Ted, and her Babcia and Pap-pap. After a long battle with diabetes, she succumbed to the illness in Wilmington, North Carolina. She is survived by her children Austin and Matthew Birch, and Tristan; her siblings Marc, Caryn, Micah, and Deirdre; her mother Valeria; and her stepmother Janice. She was known for her compassion, benevolence and fearlessness. She always gave to everyone when she herself had almost nothing to give. She showed nothing but love to her family and friends up until the end. She continues to live on, demonstrating her benevolence with the donation of several organs so that others could continue to live on after she's gone. She never was afraid to give her opinion and always was outspoken for not just herself but anyone that she truly cared about. She will be profoundly missed by everyone. Friends and loved ones may visit her on Monday, 4-7 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, located at 116 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020