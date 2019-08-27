|
|
CANNON JEFF "DUFF"
Age 61, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 of Penn Hills. Husband of Mary Ann (Cannata) Cannon; loving father of Sara Cannon and Deana Cannon; devoted Pap-Pap of Jaxson and Gavin; son of the late Regis W. and Dorothy Jean (Knobbs); brother of Glenn (Catherine) Cannon, Nancy (Lou) Manolios and the late Thomas Cannon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received for a memorial gathering at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019