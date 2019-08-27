Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
JEFF "DUFF" CANNON

JEFF "DUFF" CANNON Obituary
CANNON JEFF "DUFF"

Age 61, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 of  Penn Hills. Husband of Mary Ann (Cannata) Cannon; loving father of Sara Cannon and Deana Cannon; devoted Pap-Pap of Jaxson and Gavin; son of the late Regis W. and Dorothy Jean (Knobbs); brother of Glenn (Catherine) Cannon, Nancy (Lou) Manolios and the late Thomas Cannon.  Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.  Friends will be received for a memorial gathering at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.  A memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
