Of West Mifflin, on March 31, 2019, age 62. Son of the late John A. and Esther M. (Luek) Simko; beloved husband of ten years to Denise M. Krall; brother of Edward (Shirley) Simko and John (Carol) Simko; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jeff was the owner of Simko Plumbing for over 35 years, with the motto of "a float above the rest". Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, on Friday, from 6-9 p.m. A Blessing Service will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
