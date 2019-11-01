|
|
FISCHER JEFFERY H.
Jeffery H. Fischer, 79, of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. Cardamone Fischer for 56 years; loving father of Gregory (Suzanne Meyer) Fischer, the late Glenn Fischer, and Eric Fischer; grandfather of Carli Fischer; brother of Herbert, Douglas, Jocelyn, and Michael Fischer; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jeffery earned his bachelor's degree from Duquesne University. He went on to become a credit manager, first with PPG Industries, and then with Weirton Steel where he remained until retiring. Throughout his career, he was a proud member of the National Association of Credit Managers. Jeffery was an avid runner and enjoyed participating in races. He especially loved travelling to Colorado each year to run in the Bolder Boulder 10k alongside his son, Greg. Jeffery was a wonderful singer and whistler. As a young boy he was a member of the Starlets on Parade children's chorus which aired on KDKA Saturday mornings. He reunited with the chorus as The Betty Dugan Singers later in life. Jeffery enjoyed many hobbies including tennis, dancing, movies, playing cards, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved travelling for vacation and spending time in Hilton Head, but his absolute favorite place to be was with his family at their cottage at Canadohta Lake. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to the alz.org/donate or Arden Courts of Jefferson Hills, 380 Wray Large Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019