SCHREIBER JEFFREY A.

It is with great sadness that Jeff's family announces his passing on June 10, 2019. Jeff was 61 when he lost his courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Barbara Schreiber; his sisters, Lorynne Schreiber (Ian Shore) and Deena Nacion (Glenn Nacion). Jeff will also be missed by his niece, Jennifer Nacion and his nephews, Eric Shore and Josh Shore, as well as by his many friends and fellow chess players. Jeff was predeceased by his father, Sidney Schreiber. Jeff graduated from Churchill Area High School. He studied engineering at Case Western Reserve University, the University of Miami, and University of Pittsburgh. Jeff was a lifelong sports enthusiast who enjoyed baseball, bowling, golf and especially tennis in his younger years. He became an armchair athlete later in life and always knew the latest Steeler, Penguin and Pirate statistics. He also enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. Though Jeff struggled with mental illness for most of his adult life, his lifelong passion for chess brought focus and joy into his life. Jeff was an avid and expert chess player for most of his life, frequently competing in tournaments, and always thinking of the next several moves. Jeff's family is grateful for the support that Jeff received through the Community Treatment Adult Team at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital as well as the excellent care he received from the Family Hospice Center at Canterbury Place. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 p.m. - 2 p.m.). Intement B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Community Treatment Adult Team at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, to the Pittsburgh Chess Club, or to the Beulah Church Support Group Section of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.schugar.com.