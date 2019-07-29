|
|
CHARAPP JEFFREY ALAN
On Sunday, July 28, 2019. Son of the late Bernard and Rhoda Charapp; beloved brother of Abbylee (late Peter) Baumhardt; devoted "Uncle" of Heather Baumhardt and Brad (Angela) Baumhardt; adoring great-"Uncle" of Brayden and Addilyn Baumhardt. It's hard to describe a man as special as Jeffrey. He was the kind of man that you could never say a bad thing about. He had so many friends whom he adored and who loved and revered him in return. He was an avid sports fan who loved boxing and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a late night TV watcher and loved the sun and warm weather. He was cherished by his entire family and will be deeply missed. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon). Interment Tiphereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.srfcure.org. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019