Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY CHARAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY ALAN CHARAPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY ALAN CHARAPP Obituary
CHARAPP JEFFREY ALAN

On Sunday, July 28, 2019. Son of the late Bernard and Rhoda Charapp; beloved brother of Abbylee (late Peter) Baumhardt; devoted "Uncle" of Heather Baumhardt and Brad (Angela) Baumhardt; adoring great-"Uncle" of Brayden and Addilyn Baumhardt. It's hard to describe a man as special as Jeffrey. He was the kind of man that you could never say a bad thing about. He had so many friends whom he adored and who loved and revered him in return. He was an avid sports fan who loved boxing and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a late night TV watcher and loved the sun and warm weather. He was cherished by his entire family and will be deeply missed. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon). Interment Tiphereth Israel Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.srfcure.org.  www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now