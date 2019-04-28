RAY JEFFREY ALLEN

Age 38, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, of Beechview. Son of Cynthia (William) Castro, Edward Clegg and Jeff Ray, Sr.; brother to Tony Ray, Christopher Ray, Eddie Clegg and Will Castro. An angel was given to us for a short time to spread love, teach us patience, and remind us that love is the most important thing. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of his memorial service in the chapel at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Achieva to be used for the Dagmar House, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com