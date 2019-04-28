Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
RAY JEFFREY ALLEN

Age 38, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, of Beechview. Son of Cynthia (William) Castro, Edward Clegg and Jeff Ray, Sr.; brother to Tony Ray, Christopher Ray, Eddie Clegg and Will Castro. An angel was given to us for a short time to spread love, teach us patience, and remind us that love is the most important thing. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of his memorial service in the chapel at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Achieva to be used for the Dagmar House, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
