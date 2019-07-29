Home

Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2442
Jeffrey Anthony Ledonne Sr.

Jeffrey Anthony Ledonne Sr. Obituary
LEDONNE, SR. JEFFREY ANTHONY

Age 59, of Polk, passed away Saturday June 27, 2019. Husband of Joyce Johnston LeDonne; father of Billy Joe LeDonne, of Pittsburgh. Born June 27, 1960, son of the late Herman and Marie Hartman LeDonne. Retired from Medure Development of New Castle. Visitation August 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service, at 8 p.m., at EDWARD L. RAISLEY FUNERAL HOME, 387 Main Street, Prospect. For more information or to make a donation to the family please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
