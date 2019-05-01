WARE JEFFREY CHARLES

Age 76, of Ocala, FL passed away April 20, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, he came to this area in 2006 from Pittsburgh, PA. He was retired Financial Consultant. Jeffrey attended the University of Pittsburgh and also played football for them. He enjoyed football and other sports throughout his life along with crossword puzzles, reading and following the financials. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Patricia; daughter, Meghan Ware of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Gregory Ware of Philadelphia, PA; brothers-in-law, Joey (Pam) King, Timothy (Lauri) King and Danny (Janet) King all of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law, Karen King of Sarasota, FL; brother-in-law, Donny King preceded him in death. Family will have a private celebration of Jeffrey's life. Arrangements by BALDWIN BROTHERS FUNERALS & CREMATIONS, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.