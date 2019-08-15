|
|
PEERY JEFFREY "JEFF" CLARK
Age 62, of Franklin Park, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 36 years to Sheree Peery (Braund); loving father of Laura and Brendan Peery; brother of Cynde (Michael) Moss and the late John (Katie Speers) Peery; brother-in-law of Robert (Sue) Braund, Diane (Mike Butela) Wargo, Joyce (Roger) Bestwick and Leslie (Michael) Clogan; son of the late Roberta and Hugh Peery; and son-in-law of William and Carol Braund. Jeff graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1975 and Penn State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He followed in his father's footsteps owning and operating a dental lab. He also worked as a computer technician. Jeff loved his family and his stogies. His quick wit and his laugh will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Family and friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Passavant Hospital Foundation, Patient Cancer Fund, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or the Western PA School for the Deaf, 300 Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019