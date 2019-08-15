Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
3200 Mount Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
3200 Mount Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY PEERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY CLARK "JEFF" PEERY


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY CLARK "JEFF" PEERY Obituary
PEERY JEFFREY "JEFF" CLARK

Age 62, of Franklin Park, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 36 years to Sheree Peery (Braund); loving father of Laura and Brendan Peery; brother of Cynde (Michael) Moss and the late John (Katie Speers) Peery; brother-in-law of Robert (Sue) Braund, Diane (Mike Butela) Wargo, Joyce (Roger) Bestwick and Leslie (Michael) Clogan; son of the late Roberta and Hugh Peery; and son-in-law of William and Carol Braund. Jeff graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1975 and Penn State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He followed in his father's footsteps owning and operating a dental lab. He also worked as a computer technician. Jeff loved his family and his stogies. His quick wit and his laugh will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Family and friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Passavant Hospital Foundation, Patient Cancer Fund, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or the Western PA School for the Deaf, 300 Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now