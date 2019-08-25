|
JOYCE JEFFREY D. "BUFFALO"
Age 62, of Harmar, on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, he lost his battle to cancer. Loving husband of 31 years to Lisa (Hetrick) Joyce; loving father of Jacob and Nathan Joyce; brother of John (Sheryl) and James (Colleen) Joyce. Son of the late John and Vera Joyce. He also leaves behind many friends, extended family members and his faithful dog "Paco". He worked at OK Grocery for 32 years. He loved spending time riding motorcycles with his family. There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. All are welcomed at The Wicked Witches, 919 Freeport Road, Cheswick, PA 1524. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
