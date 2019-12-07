Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
JEFFREY D. KILLMEYER

JEFFREY D. KILLMEYER Obituary
KILLMEYER JEFFREY D.

Jeffrey D. Killmeyer, age 65, of Bellevue formerly of Reserve Township, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 25 years of Janet (Conway) Killmeyer; brother of Maureen (Gary) Hartwick, Kimberly (Tim) Siebert, Gary (Carole) Killmeyer, and the late Bruce Killmeyer. Jeff will be greeted on the other side by his faithful dog Rosie. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church. Jeff loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He was an avid Steelers fan. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
