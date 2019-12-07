|
KILLMEYER JEFFREY D.
Jeffrey D. Killmeyer, age 65, of Bellevue formerly of Reserve Township, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 25 years of Janet (Conway) Killmeyer; brother of Maureen (Gary) Hartwick, Kimberly (Tim) Siebert, Gary (Carole) Killmeyer, and the late Bruce Killmeyer. Jeff will be greeted on the other side by his faithful dog Rosie. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church. Jeff loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He was an avid Steelers fan. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019