WEHNER JEFFREY EDMUND
Passed away at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born December 1, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA and lovingly adopted by his parents, the late Regis F. and Regina Wertz Wehner. Jeffrey was the beloved husband of Christine Meny for 12 years, and recently retired from the service sector. He served in the U.S. Army in the 558th USA Artillery Group in Greece during the Vietnam War. Jeffrey loved outdoors sports and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a retired member of the National Ski Patrol having volunteered with them for over thirty years. Jeffrey was an active member of the Chapel Hill Chamber of Commerce and dedicated supporter of Club Nova. Along with his wife, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Glenn (Vicky) Wehner of Kirksville, MO; one niece; three nephews; several cousins; and his aunt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, NC, with burial on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Plum Creek Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Saint Thomas More Catholic Parish, 940 Carmichael Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. WALKER'S FUNERAL HOME in Chapel Hill is assisting the family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019