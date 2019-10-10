Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Plum Creek Cemetery
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY WEHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY EDMUND WEHNER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY EDMUND WEHNER Obituary
WEHNER JEFFREY EDMUND

Passed away at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born December 1, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA and lovingly adopted by his parents, the late Regis F. and Regina Wertz Wehner. Jeffrey was the beloved husband of Christine Meny for 12 years, and recently retired from the service sector. He served in the U.S. Army in the 558th USA Artillery Group in Greece during the Vietnam War. Jeffrey loved outdoors sports and was an avid golfer and fisherman.  He was a retired member of the National Ski Patrol having volunteered with them for over thirty years.  Jeffrey was an active member of the Chapel Hill Chamber of Commerce and dedicated supporter of Club Nova. Along with his wife, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Glenn (Vicky) Wehner of Kirksville, MO; one niece; three nephews; several cousins; and his aunt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, NC, with burial on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Plum Creek Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Saint Thomas More Catholic Parish, 940 Carmichael Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. WALKER'S FUNERAL HOME in Chapel Hill is assisting the family.  www.walkersfuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now