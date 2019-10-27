|
BROWN JEFFREY EWING
Jeffrey Ewing Brown, 70, of Scott Township and Clearwater, FL, suddenly on October 6 in Clearwater. Son of the late Ewing F. Brown and Elynor Supers Brown; loving and devoted husband for 46 years of Cindy Brown; father of Christopher Jeffrey and Patrick Ryan, of Pittsburgh; brother of Kevin D. Brown (Colette) of Peters Township. A graduate of Mt. Lebanon HS and Drexel University, Jeff was an information technology professional at Emerson Electric, Westinghouse Corporation and Gulf Oil, and served in the Air Force Reserve. Avid participant in the vintage MG motoring community, Jeff and Kevin restored their father's treasured 1950 MG, and Jeff fulfilled a lifelong dream racing his companion MG race car in the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. He particularly loved his last five years of retirement enjoying snowbird life in Florida, which he described as "Car Guy Heaven." Funeral service November 2, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA, with visitation afterwards.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019