HART JEFFREY F.
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, age 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Janeene Madden Hart; father of Jeffrey J. Hart of Los Angeles, CA and Jason B. Hart (Hannah) of Jacksonville, FL; son of the late Philip B. Hart and Evelyn K. Hart of Oakmont, PA; brother of P. Brennan Hart Esq. (Maureen) of Fox Chapel, PA, John "Jack" K. Hart, Esq. of Los Angeles, CA, James (Jay) B. Hart (Nan) of Rutland, VT, Leslie A. Hart of Brentwood, TN, and Joanna "Jodie" H. Spelman (John) of Franklin, TN. A memorial service and celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, 76 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra, FL. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Jeff to Rotary International, https://my.rotary.org/en/donate. For further information, contact JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (412) 621-1665.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019