JERSEY JEFFREY G. "PEGS"
Age 71, of Cranberry Twp. (formerly a longtime Oakmont resident), passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Dear son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Hart) Jersey; father of the late Heidi Carr; grandfather of John Rutkowski and Gabriella Morra; brother of James "Jim" Jersey; uncle of Alan (Maria) Jersey and their children, and Jeralyn (Jeremy) Doberly. Jeff proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golf, bowling, collecting stamps, coins, and reading. Services and interment are private for the family. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019