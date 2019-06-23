Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY JERSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY G. "PEGS" JERSEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEFFREY G. "PEGS" JERSEY Obituary
JERSEY JEFFREY G. "PEGS"

Age 71, of Cranberry Twp. (formerly a longtime Oakmont resident), passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Dear son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Hart) Jersey; father of the late Heidi Carr; grandfather of John Rutkowski and Gabriella Morra; brother of James "Jim" Jersey; uncle of Alan (Maria) Jersey and their children, and Jeralyn (Jeremy) Doberly. Jeff proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War.  He enjoyed golf, bowling, collecting stamps, coins, and reading. Services and interment are private for the family. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now