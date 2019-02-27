BENSON JEFFREY J.

Age 52, of North Versailles, died Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born May 9, 1966, the son of Patricia (Glucs) Benson and James R. Benson both of North Versailles and is also survived by his uncle, John "Benny" Benson and his wife, Kathy of North Versailles; also cousins and many good friends. Jeffrey was a graduate of East Allegheny High School, class of 1984, and worked as a carpenter. He was a low keyed guy and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Honoring Jeff's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service and interment will be private. FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.snyderfuneralserices.com