MARMARELLA JEFFREY JOSEPH
Age 41, of Shaler Twp., passed away at Peninsula Regional Medical Center while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. His unexpected death leaves a hole in the hearts of many. Born on June 18, 1978, he is survived by his loving parents, Sandi Johns (the late Fred) and John "Jack" Marmarella (Crystal); loving brother, Jason Marmarella. Also survived by aunts and uncles, Roger and Jean Moline and Paul and Ursula Sumic; Godparents Sue Morgan and Mick Amicone, both of Zanesville, Ohio; his beloved rescue cat, Nittany; as well as several cousins and many friends. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a 2000 graduate of Penn State University. He enjoyed life to the fullest, was an avid runner and an avid sports fan, with a special love for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jeff will always be remembered for his great smile and compassion for other people. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. Jeff was very proud to be an organ donor, knowing that one day he might give someone a second chance at life. In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting that any donations be made to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019