Age 56, of Beechview, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with his family and close friends by his side. Beloved son of the late Albert and Virginia (Fox) Dehler; loving father of Sarah Dehler and Mara Comport (Tony). Survived by the love of his life, Lori Whitaker-Simcox; her two children, Jessica Jameson (Nick) and Jake Simcox; devoted "Pappy" to Sophia, Ezra, Ellis, Nicholas, and Noah.; husband of Dawnmarie Dehler (Pat); dear brother of Al (Mary), Lenny (Bridget), and Danny (Debbie) Dehler; dearest friend of Paul (Tous) Obeldobel; adored cousin of Susan (Kevin) and Jennifer. Jeffrey was a kind man that will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and treasured friends. Please join us for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com. Donations to Peyton's K-9s at Peytonsk9s.org.