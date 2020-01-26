|
|
PLAWSKI JEFFREY MARK
Age 63, of Dormont, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Devoted son of the late Robert A. and Eileen (Meehan) Plawski; trusted brother of Robert G., Cynthia (Mike) Bodnar and Gregory A. Plawski; cherishrd uncle of Chelsea and Clay Bodnar. Jeff was a proud U. S. Navy Petty Officer First Class and had worked for the U S Postal Service for over 35 years. He was an avid reader, particularly Historical Military Literature and he spent many hours in local libraries. Jeff's true passion was helping anyone and everyone especially his family. He was selfless, generous to a fault and will be deeply missed. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services and Military Honors will be conducted at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Wednesday morning at 10:30. If desired, memorials may be made to , 600 River Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020